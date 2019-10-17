Justin Bieber Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift After Mocking Her Lasik Eye Surgery Video

Justin Bieber is setting the record straight after seemingly shading Taylor Swift again by mocking one of her home videos. Is there really bad blood between them?

Justin Bieber is asking fans “what do you mean?” again after being accused of having beef with Taylor Swift. It started with Justin joining Team Scooter Braun when Taylor went after the producer when he bought her masters in June. Then, he made their own version of Taylor’s funny post-surgery video revealed on The Tonight Show. Taylor’s fans were convinced that the October 6 video, posted to his Instagram story, was Justin mocking the “Lover” singer, and not in good fun. Not the case, says Justin. Paparazzi caught JB and wife Hailey Baldwin driving to a recording studio, and wasted no time in bringing up the Taylor sitch.

“We’ve always been cool. Other people’s drama is not my drama,” Justin said before rolling up his window and driving away. You can watch his full exchange with the photog, courtesy of X17, above. Taylor recently appeared on The Tonight Show, where host Jimmy Fallon surprised her with a sneaky video that her mom Andrea, took after Tay had Lasik eye surgery. In the video, a distraught Taylor still loopy from anesthesia has a full breakdown after picking up the “wrong” banana in her kitchen. It ends with her falling asleep while eating. It’s adorable, and pretty hilarious. The next day, Justin imitated Taylor in his own video, taken by Hailey. “It’s not the banana that I wanted! It has no head!” he wails in his kitchen while Hailey giggles in the background.

While some saw his post as shade, Justin appears to be saying from his response to the paparazzi that it was just a loving tribute. You really can’t blame him for that; it was way too hilarious!