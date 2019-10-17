Jenna Paulette Is Modern Cowgirl In Love In Stunning Video For ‘Blue Jeans’: Watch

There’s nothing like a cozy pair of blue jeans! Singer Jenna Paulette is premiering her ‘Blue Jean’s music video on HollywoodLife & it’s a must-see!

Fresh off the start off her tour as an opening act for viral sensation Mason Ramsey, Jenna Paulette is here with the visuals for her song “Blue Jeans” and it’s seriously amazing! The singer croons about how she loves putting on her cowboy’s Wrangler blue jeans that he left at her place because she misses him — bringing in that “modern cowgirl” swagger she’s coined since breaking into the Nashville music scene. ” I really just wanted to bring the song to life through these visuals. I had a pair of cowboy-cut Wranglers distressed to have all the wear and tear a cowboy’s would have, complete with a Skoal ring on the back pocket and everything!” Jenna gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We shot most of the video in the coolest Air BNB in Marathon, TX, and the rest of it in a workshop and tack room that my buddy Ross Edmond has (he’s the guy from the “Midnight Cowboy” video!).”

She added that the guy in the video, Nico Bustillos, actually put the Wrangler jeans on the back of his truck and dragged them around “in the middle of nowhere to get the jeans nice and dirty.” “The visual tie-ins of this story drove the song home for me, and the day we wrote it everyone in the room heard the concept and immediately were down to to chase the idea,” Jenna said of “Blue Jeans.” In the video, she dances around in a white tank and a pair of Wranglers as she sings about missing her love, who is out working with horses.

In addition to filming the video, Jenna and her team got to enjoy the serenity of Marathon, TX and the evening that followed she calls “one I’ll never forget.” “We shot the entire video and then cooked a meal over an open fire, drank tequila and roped a dummy listening to country music under the stars. It was the perfect definition of ‘work hard, play hard’ and I wouldn’t trade that for anything!”

Make sure to watch Jenna Paulette’s gorgeous video for “Blue Jeans” and check her out on tour with Mason Ramsey now!