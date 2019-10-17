Jenna Dewan Admits To Being ‘Blindsided’ By Ex Channing Tatum’s Romance With Jessie J

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their split in April 2018, and Channing began dating Jessie J in April — before filing for divorce!

Jenna Dewan is reportedly spilling the tea in her new book Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance! The 38-year-old admitted she “felt blindsided” and “alone” after her husband Channing Tatum, 39, began a relationship with British singer Jessie J, 31. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship…I felt blindsided,” Jenna writes in her book, according to Radar Online. She also says she learned about Channing and Jessie J’s romance when it went public, writing that it was “difficult.” Jenna’s tell-all book is officially due out on Oct. 22.

Jenna and Channing’s split took many by surprise, as they were one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples: Jenna and Channing were married for nine years, and together for nearly 12. The duo, who both have a background in dance, originally met while filming Step Up in 2006, and became engaged in Maui two years later. Jenna and Channing are also parents to daughter Everley, 6. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time.

Channing moved on fairly quickly, and was linked to Jessie J in October 2018 — before Jenna and Channing were even divorced. Channing and Jessie have been going strong ever since, and there are rumors the two are even discussing marriage. For her part, Jenna is in in a serious relationship with boyfriend Steve Kazee — and the pair announced they’re expecting their first child on Sept. 24! Jenna and Steve, who is a Tony award-winning actor, have been together for almost a year. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family,” Jenna and Steve told People last month.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating Jenna’s lifestyle book, which finally hits bookshelves next week. The book features Jenna sharing “her own deeply personal journey to show you how to find your true voice, connect to your deeper self, and live with grace,” according to the official press release.