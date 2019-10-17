Hailie Mathers Rocks A Rugged Vest While Taking In Michigan’s Fall Foliage In New Photo

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, has become quite a stylish young woman, and she showed off her latest chic ensemble in a new Instagram post on Oct. 16.

Hailie Mathers, 23, is living the good life in Michigan right now! The 23-year-old, who has become a social media influencer of sorts, showed off another one of her stylish outfits on Instagram in a new post on Oct. 16. In the pic, she’s wearing a pair of black pants, paired with a navy top and vest. She’s leaning against a fence in the midst of a grassy field, while glaring at the camera with sunglasses on. “Don’t mind me – just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful Michigan fall foliage!!” she captioned the pic.

She also added, “I want to know where you are from! Are you experiencing fall right now, too?!” Hailie boasts an impressive 1.7 million followers on Instagram, and the comments section of the post was quickly flooded with messages from fans. Hailie even took some time out to respond to some of them directly. In response to one fan who revealed that they were from Sydney, Hailie wrote, “I visited Sydney once and it was so beautiful! I’d love to go back!” She also wrote back to one fan from Florida, who complained about not having seasons in her home state. “Well at least you don’t have the long, cold winter we have here!” Hailie said.

Earlier this week, Hailie shared another photo of herself taking in autumn. In that pic, she rocked black pants, a red button down and a black hat. Clearly, this girl has mastered the art of fall fashion! Her Instagram page is full of full-length and glam shots, which show off her beauty and style looks.

Hailie doesn’t post on her page that often, but when she does, fans definitely get excited. It’s hard to believe that Eminem’s little girl is already so grown up!