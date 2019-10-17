‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Bailey Receives Shocking News & Meredith Further Jeopardizes Her Career

The Oct. 17 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was a wild one, as one cast member discovered she’s pregnant and another stirred up some negative press for Grey Sloan.

Well, another character discovered they’re pregnant during the Oct. 17 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. So it looks like Amelia won’t be the only one going to lamaze classes as the rest of Season 16 unfolds. To be frank, it’s Bailey that learned she has another bun in the oven during this week’s episode of the series. Initially, she thought she was just going through menopause, since she was experiencing all the symptoms — and to be honest, blood work drawn by Maggie did, in fact, prove that to be true, but it also showed that Bailey is expecting. Apparently, it’s possible to experience both at the very same time.

Meanwhile, Meredith inadvertently stirred up negative press for Grey Sloan when she unknowingly wrote an article about how the hospital is a “hell” hole. OK, she didn’t actually say that, but the publisher created an article and nasty headline based on some bullet point ideas that she sent them about the country’s current health care system, and because of it, Meredith was left with another mess to clean up. She even jeopardized her community service hours, so she could rush to the hospital and apologize to Bailey. Unfortunately for her, though, Bailey wanted nothing to do with her and kicked her out of her office. “Move to Switzerland” was the advice that Cristina texted her. And because Meredith skipped out on her community service, she received a summons to go back to court. DeLuca was none too pleased.

Later, when a patient refused care at Grey Sloan because of Meredith’s article, Owen jumped in the ambulance and took the patient to Pac-Gen North, during which Alex took the opportunity to recruit Owen for their hospital. And because of Koracick’s annoying leadership and restraining order, Owen jumped at the chance to switch teams — even though Tom eventually dropped his restraining order so Grey Sloan could hold onto as many doctors as possible. But it was too little, too late.

In other Grey’s news, Link told Amelia that he loves her. Want more drama? New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8pm on ABC!