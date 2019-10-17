Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks Splits From Geoffrey Arend After 10 Years Of Marriage

Christina Hendricks and Geffrey Arend announced their split in a joint statement posted to Instagram on Oct. 17. The couple tied the knot in 2009, and were together for 12 years.

Christina Hendricks, 44, and Geoffrey Arend, 41, are going their separate ways. “Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the Mad Men actress shared on her Instagram account Tuesday, Oct. 17. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.” The statement also added they will be “taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.” Christina and Geoffrey tied-the-knot on Oct. 11, 2009 at New York City’s Il Buco Restaurant after a year-long engagement.

Christina, who is best known for her role as Joan on Mad Men, was actually introduced to Geoffrey by her former co-star Vincent Kartheiser back in 2007! “Geoffrey walked in and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ He had amazing hair and was all disheveled…he just came in [to Vincent’s house] with this very high energy. He was just charming, funny and very magnetic. I got his number that night under the pretence of, ‘We could just be friends,” the buxom redhead gushed to Cosmopolitan UK back in March 2012. She even joked that she thought she would scare him off when she said she wanted “babies” but knew that he was “the one” almost immediately.

Though the gorgeous actress talked about having a family, she later confirmed the pair had decided against having kids.”We’ve decided that we are not really interested in having children. It seems like it’s expected that you’d want to have kids…it doesn’t bother me though,” she revealed to Health magazine in 2014. Geoffrey even spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple were “dodging the kid question” back in 2010!

Geoffrey is best known for his roles in rom-com 500 Days of Summer, though he’s also appeared on the television series’ Body of Proof and Madam Secretary. Christina has kept busy since Mad Men wrapped in 2015, currently starring on NBC’s Good Girls as Beth Boland. She also appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s The Romanoffs and as the voice of Gabby Gabby in Toy Story 4.