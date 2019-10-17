Exclusive Interview
Cara Santana Reveals Why Olivia Culpo Is Obsessed With Her New ‘Inclusive’ Collection At Kohl’s

Cara Santana’s first capsule collection with Kohl’s and Apt. 9 is here! The actress told HollywoodLife that inclusivity was the theme of her collection, which she said is ‘for every body’. Stars including Olivia Culpo and Stephanie Shepherd are loving it!

Fall is finally here and Cara Santana has delivered the ultimate collection that caters to this season and beyond! The actress took her Texas roots and desire to spread a message of inclusion to the design space. From there, Cara teamed up with Kohl’s and Apt 9 to create 37 head-turning pieces in a capsule collection that represents body positivity. From a vegan leather skirt, to a neon green trench, a silk blazer and pants set, colorful sweaters and more — the collection is all under $100! HollywoodLife caught up with Cara exclusively while at the launch event for her Kohl’s and Apt. 9 collaboration. The collection is modeled by Cara herself, along with her pal Stephanie Shepherd, and it’s loved by her best friend, Olivia Culpo.
“What I think is so interesting is, Stephanie Shepherd is in the campaign with me, and Olivia is one of my closest friends, but none of us have the same style,” Cara said, noting that diversity was the central theme of the campaign. She went on to add that both of her friends are big fans of the collection, with Olivia’s favorite piece being the vegan leather pants.

Despite this being her first capsule collection, Cara made it all her own. And, she received some helpful from Olivia and Stephanie, who both have experience in designing. “Liv was like, ‘Have fun and be you,'” Cara recalled. “And Stephanie said, ‘As long as you are constantly thinking about what’s important for you, it will resonate with the general audience.'” And, indeed it did.

Cara recruited women from all walks of life to join her Apt. 9 Collection campaign. “There’s so many different women who bring their own personal style, but I think this collection really allows the women to step inside and make it their own,” she explained.

When she began the design process, it was important to Cara to not only take away from her personal style, but to incorporate pieces that translated to all women. “Whether you’re tall or short, whether you’re a size 22 or a size double zero (the collection comes in all of the latter), I wanted to make the clothes appeal to mass market.” The goal? — “To make sure that it would look good on you, it would look good on me, it would look good on my mom, and really, whoever,” she said.

In order to do just that, Cara needed to check off all the boxes that included diversity. “It was about making sure that all women, whether they’re young or older, have the opportunity to look and feel their best, have luxury, fashionable, stylish clothing that is at an affordable price,” she explained, describing her collection as a fit for every body. “It’s a juxtaposition of masculine and feminine. And, I would say that this collection is for every woman, everywhere.”