Cara Santana Reveals Why Olivia Culpo Is Obsessed With Her New ‘Inclusive’ Collection At Kohl’s

Cara recruited women from all walks of life to join her Apt. 9 Collection campaign. “There’s so many different women who bring their own personal style, but I think this collection really allows the women to step inside and make it their own,” she explained.

When she began the design process, it was important to Cara to not only take away from her personal style, but to incorporate pieces that translated to all women. “Whether you’re tall or short, whether you’re a size 22 or a size double zero (the collection comes in all of the latter), I wanted to make the clothes appeal to mass market.” The goal? — “To make sure that it would look good on you, it would look good on me, it would look good on my mom, and really, whoever,” she said.

In order to do just that, Cara needed to check off all the boxes that included diversity. “It was about making sure that all women, whether they’re young or older, have the opportunity to look and feel their best, have luxury, fashionable, stylish clothing that is at an affordable price,” she explained, describing her collection as a fit for every body. “It’s a juxtaposition of masculine and feminine. And, I would say that this collection is for every woman, everywhere.”