Taylor Swift belted out new tunes and one of her fans’ favorites, giving a rousing performance of ‘All Too Well’ and three other tracks during a ‘Tiny Desk’ concert for NPR.

Taylor Swift, 29, still can’t believe how much her fans love “All Too Well” from her 2012 album, Red. A slew of eager audience members crammed into a very tiny space to hear Taylor perform during NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, much to her delight and surprise. “Wow! This is a lot of people in a tiny office!” she said. “I love it!” The singer sat down, with a guitar and piano, where she performed new hits “The Man,” “Lover” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from her new album, Lover, giving each song the acoustic treatment for the mini performance. Usually, artists are able to play three songs for the little show, but Taylor chose one last surprise hit for her fans from her 2012 album Red, playing a stripped down version of the ballad “All Too Well.”

Before she began the intimate performance, the songstress gave a sweet introduction. “There’s one song that I’m particularly proud of,” Taylor began. “When the Red album came out there was this one song that I was like, ‘I’m the only one who loves this song. No one else is going to like “All Too Well.” You guys have made that song something that was way more than what I thought the life of that song would be.” While fans loved every minute of listening to her new tunes, there was no denying how much they enjoyed Taylor revisiting one of her most emotional breakup songs to date, as well.

“All Too Well” is the kind of song connected to Swiftie legend and lore — for diehard fans. The song details a trip to upstate New York during fall, a time when Taylor and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 38, were photographed together extensively. The pair had a short lived relationship from October 2010 – January 2011. But that was enough time for Taylor to experience something so deep that she had to put it into song. There’s also a reference to Jake’s sister, fellow actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, 41, as Taylor sings, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house, and you still got it, in your drawer, even now.”

The 2012 album Red had a number of hits for Taylor, including songs like “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “22.” It also marked a major turning point for the singer and songwriter, who started experimenting more with pop tunes instead of strictly country vocals. But through each transformation and every intimate song, fans love listening to Taylor’s music, and her NPR Tiny Desk Concert was a real treat!