‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Reveals Whether She Thinks Vicki’s Jealous Of Her Steamy Kiss With Braunwyn

Vicki Gunvalson did not hide her disgust when Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke made out on the Oct. 15 episode of ‘RHOC,’ and afterward, Tamra revealed if she thought Vicki was actually grossed out…or just jealous!

Things are heating up between Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The pair’s friendship was taken to a WHOLE new level, though, when they indulged in a steamy makeout session during a trip for Shannon Beador’s birthday. As the kiss happened, Vicki Gunvalson was not shy about her feelings surrounding the PDA, and made it clear that she was NOT here for it. After the episode, Tamra appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and host, Andy Cohen, asked he whether or not she thought Vicki was really disgusted…or if she was jealous.

“I think she’s disgusted,” Tamra admitted. “I don’t think she’s jealous. I don’t think Vicki would make out with me if I tried. I think she’s just disgusted. I think she just doesn’t like Braunwyn.” It’s true — Vicki didn’t hide her feelings about Braunwyn during the episode, as she slammed her as “classless” and “trashy” during a girls’ night out. Braunwyn is a new cast member on this season of RHOC, and despite Tamra’s longtime friendship with Vicki, she’s happily embraced the newbie — as both a friend and possible lover!

The connection between Braunwyn and Tamra began during the show’s Oct. 1 episode. The ladies were spending time at a spa in Arizona, and during a hot tub session, Braunwyn opened up about having threesomes with her husband, Sean Burke. When asked which fellow Housewife she would want to join in on the threesomes, Braunwyn did not hesitate when she responded that it would be Tamra!

To that, Tamra admitted that she “might be a little curious” about what it would be like to hookup with Braunwyn and her hubby, and from there, the ladies’ physical relationship has intensified. Braunwyn and Tamra attended the premiere of Temptation Island with their respective husbands at the beginning of October, and posted a video of themselves kissing each other on Instagram.

As it turns out, the pair’s physical relationship will continue to play out on this season of RHOC. “It will continue on,” Shannon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a recent interview. “You just got a little taste, because it keeps going on.” RHOC airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo.