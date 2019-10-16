Tamra Judge Reveals Why She May Quit ‘RHOC’ After 12 Seasons On The Show

Tamra Judge made a bold admission about her future on the ‘RHOC’ during an appearance on ‘WWHL’, Oct. 15. The Bravo veteran admitted that she’d walk away from the show entirely, after 12 seasons, if this person asked her to do so…

Tamra Judge wants a relationship with her estranged daughter Sidney Barney — so much that she’d quit The Real Housewives of Orange County. The Bravo star, 52, who’s been on the show since 2003, made the admission during Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen asked Tamra an admittedly popular fan question that read: “If your daughter asked you to quit the show to have a relationship with her would you do it?”

Without hesitation, Tamra responded, “Yes. Yeah, absolutely.” Andy, who just nodded his head and moved on to the next question, did not ask for an explanation. And, Tamra didn’t offer one.

Sidney, Tamra’s oldest daughter, has had a rocky relationship with her mother since the reality star divorced her father, Simon Barney in 2011. When Tamra and Simon split, the two were granted legal equal custody of their three children — Sidney, 20, Spencer, 18, and Sophia, 13. However, when Sidney decided she wanted to live with Simon full-time, Tamra gave up custody of Sidney. Tamra is also parent to Ryan Vieth, 33

Tamra has previously opened up on RHOC in 2017 about being “erased” from her daughter’s life, calling it “silent pain,” being away from Sidney. In the same scene, she also admitted that when her own parents divorced, she “chose” her “mom’s side” and “kind of walked away” from her dad. Tamra eventually reunited with her father.

Also in 2017, Sidney allowed her mother to attend her high school graduation under the condition that her mother would not post anything on social media, among others. The reunion was short-lived after Tamra went ahead and shared photos from the big day on her Instagram. Sidney later revealed in a Facebook post that she did not want her mother in her life.

Just last year, Tamra also revealed that she reaches out to her daughter, via text, “probably once a month” to “tell her I love her, my door’s always open to her, and I hope life’s treating you well.” However, Sidney, as of then, had not replied.