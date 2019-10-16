Suzanne Somers, 73, Wears Nothing But Her ‘Birthday Suit’ In Nature: ‘Here I Am’ — See Pic

Suzanne Somers took to Instagram on Oct. 16 to celebrate her 73rd birthday and show off her ageless body while posing for an eye-catching nude photo outside in the grass.

Suzanne Somers, 73, got the attention of her followers on Oct. 16 when she posted a nude photo of herself that reflected her confidence and beauty! The actress proved that age is only a number when she shared the snapshot, which showed her posing topless in what appears to be a field with yellow flowers in the background, as one way to celebrate her 73rd birthday. She happily flaunted massive cleavage as she covered her chest with her hands and had her famous long blonde locks down. “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” the star captioned the jaw-dropping photo.

Once Suzanne posted the pic, her fans quickly took to the comments section to share their support. “Happy Birthday! This is awesome!🤗” one follower wrote. “Beautiful! Happy Birthday!” another wrote. “You look awesome. Age is just a number,” a third complimented. “Love it! 😍😍 I hope we get to see more! 😂😍❤️❤️,” wrote a fourth.

Suzanne’s latest pic is just one of many gorgeous pics she has posted of herself on her Instagram page. The former Step by Step star shares all kinds of memorable moments from her life in pics and videos and seems to look better and better in each one. From posing with her granddaughters during family events to posing in headshots for opportunities, Suzanne seems to enjoy her glorious life as much as she can and we’re thrilled to be there to witness it!

We’re wishing Suzanne a very Happy Birthday and hope to see many more great posts in the future!