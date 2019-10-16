‘Survivor’ Preview: A Possible Showmance Blossoms Between Dean & Chelsea

It looks like a showmance is blossoming between Chelsea and Dean on ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Elaine pushes the attractive 20-somethings to get together.

Elaine Stott is playing matchmaker on the Oct. 16 episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, which shows Elaine questioning Dean Kowalski and Chelsea Walker about how old they are. When they reveal that they are 28 and 27, respectively, Elaine is ecstatic. “Oohhh, this is perfect!” she tells her Lairo tribemates. Dean is noticeably blushing, and while Chelsea giggles a little, she keeps it cool and throws in a joke about the possible relationship.

“I mean, we did sleep together last night,” she laughs. “And you know what that means….when you sleep next to each other…” In a confessional, Dean opens up about how he feels about possibly embarking on a romance with Chelsea. “She’s got some spunk to her,” he gushes. “She’s a cutie, for sure. She can come back at you with a quip. She can hang in there with the boys, and I really do like that about her. I’m super drawn to her.”

Chelsea seems to be less willing to take things to the next level, though. Elaine pushes her by asking, “He’s too cute though, right?” and Chelsea responds, “He’s a cute boy. But I’m not here for no showmance. It always messes up people’s games.” Being in a showmance is traditionally a difficult position on Survivor. After all, the other players in the game aren’t keen to keep around a tight duo. However, it has worked before — Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich took their Survivor romance all the way to the final two, then went onto get married and have four kids after Survivor: All Stars, and they’re still together today.

Interestingly, Rob, along with Sandra Diaz-Twine, is a mentor on this season of Survivor, so perhaps he’ll have some advice for Chelsea or Dean if things do take off between them. Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.