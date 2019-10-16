Porsha Williams showed off a rare casual look without her wig as she played with her six-month-old daughter Pilar in a new stroller in two adorable new videos she posted to Instagram on Oct. 16.

Porsha Williams, 38, looked like one happy mama in her latest two Instagram videos and it’s all because of her adorable daughter Pilar! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave her fans a rare glimpse of herself in a head wrap and without a wig as she pushed the sweet six-month-old, who was wearing two cute pink bows, in a new stroller in the clips. “Wig off with my baby in tow!! 😂 Playing with our new stroller … thank you Uncle @headkrack 👶🏽👩🏾‍🦱🎉 @pilarjhena #DuckWalk,” Porsha captioned the videos, in which she’s playing peekaboo with her baby girl.

Porsha normally only shows off long dark locks when in public, but her latest videos prove she doesn’t need to be all dressed up to enjoy spending time with her bundle of joy. The loving parent shared a different moment with Pilar on Oct. 13 when she posted a photo of her holding the smiling baby while standing in the parking lot of the location where the A3C Panel: Blending Entertainment and Entrepreneurship panel was taking place. “Strike a pose! My lil bestie! I literally take her everywhere *Well I try 😂 #WorkWithMommy #MyMiniMe @pilarjhena #6Months,” she captioned the snapshot.

Ever since Pilar’s birth in Mar., Porsha has been sharing numerous pics and videos of her to Instagram and the posts are always met with well wishes and compliments from fans. Based on the responses, Porsha’s not the only one who lights up when her daughter is around!

Whether Porsha is spending time with Pilar in the house or taking her on outings to work, the mother-daughter duo always manage to look like a perfect match and we’re thrilled for their happiness as a family!