Noah Centineo Reveals Shaved Head In New Photo & Fans Can’t Handle It — See Before & After Pics

Noah Centineo shocked fans on the night of Oct. 15 when he shared a new pic to Instagram that showed him sporting a brand new shaved head instead of the long wavy locks he’s known for.

Noah Centineo, 23, has a new look and his fans have mixed opinions about it! The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star took to his Instagram story on the evening to Oct. 15 to post a photo of him smiling while sitting in a car and holding up what appears to be a hot drink and fans immediately noticed his newly shaved head. The actor, who is usually showing off longer curly locks, didn’t mention the change in his caption and instead just wrote ” I’m right here” in it, which seemed to be a response to his rumored love Alexis Ren‘s post that asked, “Where’s maaaahhh babyyyy.”, but that didn’t stop his followers from spreading the news of the hair makeover all over social media!

“NOAH CENTINEO UPDATE I THINK HE SHAVED HIS HEAD IM,” one fan tweeted while another wrote, “Noah Centineo shaved his head and I dunno how to feel right now.” Others made it known that they missed his hair. “NOAH CENTINEO DID THIS. WHY? WHY DID HE HAVE TO HAVE HIS HAIR SHAVED? I WANNA SUE SOMEONE,” one follower posted.

Noah shaving his head isn’t the first time he’s surprised fans. On Sept. 14, the hunk debuted a blonde beard in an Instagram story pic and it also caught the attention of followers. He went ahead and had a little fun with the reactions for that one, though, and even made a sarcastic comment. “I didn’t bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous,” he said in a video while laughing. “Why would I do that?”

Just as with his blonde beard, we’re not sure if Noah shaved his head for an upcoming role or just for a change, but either way, he always seems to know how to get fans to notice!