Nicki Minaj Reveals She & Kenneth Petty Still Have Sex ‘3 Times A Night,’ But Aren’t In A Rush To Have Kids

These two sure know how to keep the spark alive! Nicki Minaj admitted that although she and Kenneth Petty do the deed ‘three times a night,’ they’re not in any rush to have children.

Nicki Minaj, 36, is known for speaking her mind and not sugarcoating anything, including her sex life with partner Kenneth Petty! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Anaconda” rapper dished on how she and her man are “practicing” for a family as their wedding date nears. “We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night,” Nicki gushed at the launch party for her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On. “At first I was like, ‘I want it now. I want it now.’ And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do.”

Could the “couple of things” Nicki has to do involve dropping a new album and getting married? It certainly seems like it! Earlier this summer, Nicki and Kenneth — who have known each other for a while, but didn’t become romantically involved until late 2018 — obtained a marriage license in late July. “We got the marriage license, now I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us,” she spilled to ET. “The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment.”

While the pair have not yet set a date, once someone obtains a marriage license, they have 90 days to wed before the license expires. “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on, that I don’t want to do a big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Nicki told Queen Radio on August 12. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out.”

However, a little over a month ago, Nicki caused a minor freak out amongst her fans after she hinted that she was retiring from music to start a family. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she tweeted on Sept. 5. Guess we’ll have to wait and see, but whatever happens, it seems like Nicki has some big milestones coming up!