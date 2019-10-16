Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Make Rare Appearance Together As He Supports Her During Fendi Party

After spending several weeks out of the spotlight, Nicki Minaj resurfaced to celebrate the launch of her Fendi collection on Oct. 15 — and she was joined by her man, Kenneth Petty!

Nicki Minaj had a big night on Oct. 15, so it was only fitting that Kenneth Petty was by her side. The rapper hosted a party to celebrate her new collaboration with Fendi in Beverly Hills, and it was a PACKED house. Nicki showed off her curvy figure in a silver dress, which hugged her body in all the right places. She rocked matching silver shoes and a silver purse, as well, while going super dramatic with her hairstyle in a bright red wig. Kenneth stuck close to Nicki’s side as they battled the crowd to get into the event, even putting a hand on her back to lead her toward the party.

Nicki and Kenneth have known each other for many years, but their romantic relationship didn’t begin until the end of 2018. She has been very open about the fact that Kenneth is the man who she wants to spend the rest of her life with. Over the summer, the two obtained a marriage license, which they picked up at the end of July. From the day it was picked up, they have 90 days (three months) to tie the knot before it expires — which means there are only a few weeks left! “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on, that I don’t want to do a big wedding now,” Nicki admitted on Queen Radio on Aug. 12. “We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out.”

Considering Nicki had made this declarative promise of a new album, fans were absolutely shocked when she tweeted in September that she would be retiring from music to start a family. Since then, she’s kept a very low profile, although she did promise that she would further explain the tweet on Queen Radio at a later date, which has yet to happen.

It’s unclear when Nicki and Kenneth plan on officially getting married (or if they’ve already done it in secret), but the 36-year-old is already referring to herself as ‘Mrs. Petty’ on social media. It’s safe to say that these two are still madly in love!