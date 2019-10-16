Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson: Why Their Romance Has Taken Off – They’d Rather Do Yoga Than Party

Miley and Cody are totally ‘in sync.’ HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that instead of staying up ‘after a long night of partying,’ the couple’s making their health a priority.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Cody Simpson, 22, are really pushing each other to live healthier, happier lives. While the couple haven’t been together very long, they are already becoming great influences on each other and it’s bringing out the best in both of them as they continue to build on their healthy lifestyles. “Miley cut alcohol out almost 2 years ago, it wasn’t an intervention situation or anything like that she just decided for health reasons that she didn’t really want to drink anymore,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Partying isn’t a part of her life anymore and Cody seems to be right in sync with her on that. Back in the old days, when they used to hang out, they’d be watching the sun come up together after a long night of partying. Now they’re getting up together to do sunrise yoga.”

But that’s not all to this change in their lives. As the source shared that Cody and Miley have “grown up so much and the cool thing is that they’re in a very similar place in life so in a lot of ways it’s really a case of good timing.” Cody’s manager also confirmed the major lifestyle change, revealing in a statement to People, “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together.”

Even though the “Wrecking Ball” singer and Aussie have been showing off their PDA since they were first spotted having a makeout session at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, there’s definitely something deeper between the two. Miley got very vulnerable about her past following her split from Liam Hemsworth, 29, in August with the release of her song “Slide Away.” The ballad chronicles Miley’s partying past and the issues she and Liam faced in their on-again, off-again relationship.

But it looks like things are really turning around for the singer. After a whirlwind few months that included a short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, from August – September and a trip to the hospital for tonsillitis, things seem to finally be settling down as she continues her relationship with Cody. Hopefully Miley and Cody both continue to find peace as they encourage each other in their newfound relationship.