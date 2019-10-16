Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi Pumpkin Picking In Adorable New Pics: ‘Let The Festivities Begin’

Stormi Webster, 1, hit the pumpkin patch for a cousin date with Dream Kardashian, 2, and True Thompson, 1!

Stormi Webster is getting into the Halloween spirit! Kylie Jenner posted some adorable photos of her 1-year-old daughter’s annual visit to the pumpkin patch on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and we can’t get enough of them! The mommy-daughter duo pose on a stack of hay surrounded by pumpkins, as Kylie sweetly holds Stormi’s head. The little girl appears to be counting down the days to Halloween (who isn’t?), as she rocks a gray pyjama set adorned with scary Jack-o-Lanterns, while mom was farm-ready in a vintage pair of jeans and sneakers. “Let the festivities begin,” Kylie appropriately captioned the photos, alongside an orange heart emoji.

The outing was a family affair, as Stormi was joined by her cousins True Thompson, 1, and Dream Kardashian, 2. Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter could be seen rocking a denim dress and Uggs as Stormi hilariously attempts to drive a tractor, sans a drivers license. Dream and her signature curls made an appearance in a candid snap posted to Kylie’s Instagram story, as she inspects a pumpkin to potentially take home.If there’s an Auntie of the Year award, it for sure goes to Kylie! Stormi loves hanging with her cousins, and recently hit the park with Dream and Chicago West, 1, for a playdate at the park on Sept. 11!

In other photos posted by the makeup mogul, Stormi is seen sitting in front of a stack of pumpkins and bending down to look for the perfect one! The fun didn’t stop there, as the 22-year-old kept the updates coming on her Instagram story. Quick moving Stormi runs as fast as she can through an on-site labyrinth, showing the monsters and ghosts who’s boss. Grandma Kris Jenner was loving the whole thing, commenting “My little pumpkins !!! 😍”

The outing marks an annual event for Kylie and Stormi, who also visited a pumpkin patch with dad Travis Scott and baby True last year. Kylie has always said Halloween is her favorite holiday, so it’s no surprise to see her showing Stormi what it’s all about. We can’t wait to see what the family dresses up for on Oct. 31!