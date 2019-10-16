Kylie Jenner’s Fans Go Wild After She Reveals Secret Singing Skills In New Stormi Video

Kylie Jenner took to social media on Oct. 11 to share a video of her giving a tour of the amazing office for Kylie Cosmetics and in one clip she showed off talented vocals while singing ‘rise and shine’ to her one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, 22, gave her fans a sneak peek at her singing voice and it turns out she has some impressive talent! The makeup mogul shared a video in which she is giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office building to her Twitter page on Oct. 11 and at the end of it, she can be seen going into her one-year-old daughter Stormi‘s bedroom to wake her up. As she opens the door, the reality star sings, “rise and shine” before greeting the adorable tot. Although the overall video was meant to show off the incredible details of Kylie’s offices, fans couldn’t help but notice how amazing her voice sounded during the short morning lullaby.

“How do I set Kylie Jenner singing ‘rise and shine’ as my alarm tone in the morning?” one fan jokingly asked after seeing the clip. “Honestly… who needs therapy when you can just watch that 3 second video of Kylie Jenner singing ‘rise and shine’ over and over and laugh each time,” another wrote. One fan even made and posted an EDM remix that included Kylie’s singing voice in a track and the self-made billionaire immediately took notice. She retweeted it and responded with skeleton head emojis, which most likely meant she was “dead” after hearing the funny remix.

When Kylie’s not wowing with her voice, she’s wowing with her appearance. The mother-of-one posted two new photos of her flaunting a figure-flattering black leather dress on Oct. 15 and like her singing, it got a lot of attention. “can’t resist 🖤,” she captioned the photos, and from the feedback she received, it seems her fans also couldn’t resist when it came to admiring the post!

As an influencer, Kylie inspires many fans every single day with her successful business and now that her soothing singing voice has been revealed, perhaps she’ll also inspire with her own music in the future? Only time will tell!