Khloe Kardashian’s Loved Ones Fear She’s ‘Playing With Fire’ After Tristan Thompson Gives Her Diamond Ring

Khloe and Tristan share 1-year-old daughter True together, but called it quits after he was caught cheating multiple times — including with Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, hasn’t had the best luck in the romance department — particularly when it comes to NBA star Tristan Thompson, 28. Though the two are no longer together, they seem to be spending time together again. “Khloe has been spending a fair amount of time with Tristan but it’s not in any way a secret, she isn’t hiding it and she’s pretty open about it,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously people in her life have opinions about it.” The basketball player appeared to be gifting Khloe a gorgeous diamond ring in a new mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s, leading fans to speculate about what might be going between the duo.

The former couple, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter True, called it quits last Spring after Tristan admitted to kissing Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods. Prior to the controversial incident, videos were released of Tristan at a hookah bar with other women days before Khloe gave birth. While Khloe has addressed the drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and seemingly made it clear that she won’t be getting back together with her ex — those close to her aren’t so sure. “[Her friends and family] worry she could be playing with fire because Tristan clearly wants her back and the more she spends time with him the more chance there is that he’ll break down her resolve,” the insider continues.

For his part, Tristan seems to be dropping hints that he wants Khloe back by way of Instagram. He’s left a series of flirty comments on some of Khloe’s sexiest photos, including her recent Anna Nicole Smith-inspired shoot. “Perfection,” he accurately commented. On another pic, he wrote “The sun is shinning [sic] bright on a beautiful diamond.” The comments mysteriously disappeared, but its unclear if Khloe deleted them or Tristan himself.

Meanwhile, the Khloe has been open about her challenges with Tristan, but has remained committed to being a co-parent for her young daughter. “Khloe’s willing to take that risk because she can see how happy it makes True when they are all together,” the source adds. “Khloe wants True to see that her mommy and daddy have love between them, she feels it’s important for True and that is her one and only reason for spending time with Tristan.”