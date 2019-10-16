Gia Giudice Shows Off Dad Joe’s Amazing New Body At Age 47 In MMA Training Video After Move To Italy

Joe Giudice hasn’t sat around since flying to Italy on Oct. 11. Despite his legal setbacks, the former ‘RHONJ’ star showed off his newly learned high-kicks in a video that his daughter, Gia, proudly shared! Joe even mastered the middle splits.

Joe Giudice, 47, is coming “back stronger than before.” That’s what his daughter, Gia, 18, wrote under a video of her dad throwing punches, busting out high-kicks and showing off other MMA moves (all while flaunting a six-pack) which she posted to Instagram on Oct. 16. That’s just five days after Joe was released from custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and flew to Italy! “The fights [sic] just starting💪🏼,” Gia added in the caption.

In the second clip of the slideshow, you can see Joe nailing his mitt drils with his coach (who also happens to be Joe’s brother, Pete). “Zio pete your a great coach :),” Gia writes to conclude her post’s caption, using the Italian word for “uncle.” Gia is happy to see the brothers reunited, since she also shared a photo of her dad and uncle to Instagram on Oct. 13! “So happy your [sic] together right now.. enjoy see you in a few weeks daddy❤️❤️,” Gia captioned the sweet post, which also revealed that the Rutgers University freshman will also be reuniting with her dad! The shout-out didn’t end there, since Gia shared a third video of Joe nailing the middle splits to her Instagram Story. “NEVER GIVE UP,” she wrote.

It’s still a surprise to see Joe back in action and on social media, since the former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had been hidden away while serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy charges between 2016-2019. After his release from prison on March 14, he still had to sit in custody of ICE, until he decided to await the decision of his appeal in Italy, where he was ordered to be deported in Oct. 2018. After fans didn’t see Joe’s face for three years, Teresa’s husband looked unrecognizable in a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Gia, which she shared on Oct. 12! Joe appears to have lost weight and toned up since his circuit of court visits in 2016.

Even though an ocean now separates Joe from his wife and four daughters (Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10), the family is just relieved that Joe is a free man again. Gia wrote that seeing her dad freed was one of the “happiest moments” of her life over the screenshot of their FaceTime call, and the sentiments were similar among the rest of the family.

“Teresa is relieved Joe is finally free and they know what’s happening. She and the family know the chances of him returning to the states is very slim, but Teresa knows the girls can now go visit him anywhere in the world except here,” a source close to the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The girls were all together celebrating with their mom when Joe was officially freed and really can’t wait to see their dad.”