‘Jersey Shore’: Vinny Shades Angelina & JWoww’s Boyfriend For Their ‘Weird’ Behavior

In a sneak peek of the Oct. 17 episode of ‘Jersey Shore’, Vinny Guadagnino can be seen asking Angelina Pivarnick about Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello’s ‘weird’ behavior around her the night before.

What’s going on between Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24, and Angelina Pivarnick? That’s the question Vinny Gudagnino, 31, had for 33-year-old Angelina in a sneak peek of Jersey Shore‘s upcoming episode, which airs on Oct. 17. The reality stars were having a discussion about things that happened at a club the night before, including a fight between Zack and Angelina, and Vinny was quick to point out that he saw Zack, who they call “24”, grab Angelina’s butt.

“The weirdest thing is I saw you guys dancing at Drai’s and he grabbed you. What the f**k was that?” Vinny asked Angelina in the clip. “You saw it! Thank God,” she replied. “I wasn’t dreaming.” The author went on to explain that he saw 33-year-old Jenni standing next to both Angelina and Zack when Zack “grabbed” her and was “touching your a**”. “That was weird,” he concluded.

“I don’t know, I can’t put my finger on the kid,” Angelina, who has been engaged to fiance Chris Larangeira since 2018, answered. “In all honesty, I felt that he got too comfortable way too quick with me. It wasn’t normal.”

Although Vinny admits to not really liking Angelina, he agrees that Zack’s action are not right to do when he’s with Jenni. “I know that Jenni is looking through Zack-colored lenses right now, but if Jenni finds out about this whole thing, she’s gonna flip out,” he says in a confessional later in the clip.

The incident between Zack and Angelina aired in the Oct. 10 episode of Jersey Shore and after it was over, Jenni took to social media to express that she was “pretty hurt” over the ordeal and felt “disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” she continued in an Instagram post. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Jenni reportedly broke things off with Zack right after the episode aired.