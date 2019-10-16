Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In New Lingerie Selfie — See Pic

Hailey Baldwin flaunted her toned tummy in a new pic on her Instagram stories on Oct. 16, and girlfriend’s abs are seriously enviable.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it — and that’s exactly what Hailey Baldwin, 22, is doing! The supermodel took to her Instagram stories on Oct. 16 to show off her rockin’ bod in a sexy mirror selfie and let fans see her in some seriously cute — and practical — lingerie. Hailey had her toned tummy on full display as she posed in front of a large mirror wearing a nude-colored bra and nude undies under a pair of light-wash jeans that were casually unbuttoned and rolled down. The Drop the Mic host also showed off her belly button ring, kept her makeup natural, and wore her hair in cute, messy blonde waves as she captioned the pic, “Today I’m wearing @thekitundergarments.”

Fans rushed to the comments section of the pic, which was posted by fan site @newsbaldwin, to gush over the blonde bombshell’s smokin’ hot bod. “Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Nice❤️.” One fan simply left a string of fire emojis, which, let’s be honest, is a very accurate description of the picture. Hailey always looks amazing, so it’s no wonder fans can’t get enough of her amazing bod!

Earlier in the day, Hailey was spotted at salon Nine Zero One with a brand new ‘do. The leggy model — who recently wed hubby Justin Bieber again in a beautiful South Carolina ceremony on Sept. 30 this year — sported a full head of luscious curls and a slightly brighter shade of blonde as she left the West Hollywood salon.

And while Hailey is no stranger to showing off what her mama gave her, she and Justin both showed the world that they hit the genetic lottery after stripping down to their skivvies in a new Calvin Klein ad celebrating the label’s 50th anniversary. Other A-listers like Kendall Jenner and A$Ap Rocky also appeared in the ad, which has over 700,000 views on YouTube alone.