Felicity Huffman ‘Ready To Face Time Behind Bars’ & Wants To Put ‘This Ordeal Behind Her’

A month after being convicted for her role in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman reported to prison. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s ready to serve her time and ‘move forward’ with her life.

In a crossover of Desperate Housewives and Orange Is The New Black, Felicity Huffman (aka prisoner 77806-112) reported to the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, CA, on Oct. 15. The 56-year-old actress will now serve her 14-day sentence for her part in “Operation Varsity Blues,” the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. The next two weeks might be the hardest in Felicity’s life, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s not shying away from her punishment. “Felicity is ready to face her time behind bars and is looking forward to putting this whole ordeal behind her.”

“Of course, she’s feeling anxious and has no idea what to expect,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “but she’s an incredibly strong and brave woman.” The insider notes that Felicity “knows she has the support of her entire family,” and that her family – husband William H. Macy, 69, and daughters Sophia Macy, 19, and Georgia Macy, 17 – is why she reported to prison so soon after her sentencing. “She really wanted to finish her prison stay before the holidays approached,” the source says. “She can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and just wants to move forward for the sake of her family.”

Felicity began her prison stint one month after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest service mail fraud. She pleaded guilty to the charges back in May, admitting that she paid $15,000 so that someone could proctor and correct Sophia’s college board test, resulting in the PSAT score jumping up 400 points.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA,” her rep said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge [Indira] Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released.” Felicity was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, which she already has done.

Now, all eyes turn to Lori Loughlin, the other major celebrity swept up in this college admissions cheating scandal. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud for allegedly paying $500k in bribes to help their two daughters get into the University of Southern California. They’ve also been hit with a money laundering charge. Both Lori and Mossimo have pleaded not guilty.