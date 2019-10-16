Cardi B had the most adorable reunion with her precious 1-year-old after her sexy birthday vacation with Offset. Cardi posted the cutest videos of Kulture on her Instagram Story.

Cardi B, 27, and baby Kulture, 1, got in some quality mommy and me time after Cardi’s wild birthday trip with Offset, 27, and friends. Cardi B cuddled close with Kulture and they giggled up a storm as they tried out different filters on Cardi’s Instagram Story on Oct. 15. One of the adorable filters featured Kulture with black lipstick and a flower crown. Once the little one saw herself, she couldn’t stop laughing. In another video, Kulture called out to her “mommy.”

The cute videos also showed that Kulture is looking more and more like her mom every day. Their faces are nearly identical. Kulture’s laugh also sounds a lot like Cardi’s laugh. Kulture is growing up so fast and she just keeps on getting more adorable.

After initially being private about what she shared about her daughter, Cardi B has started sharing more and more content of her precious Kulture. The rapper frequently dresses up her little one in adorable outfits, including Chanel sweaters and skirts, Gucci sweatsuits, and more.

Cardi B celebrated her 27th birthday on Oct. 11. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went off to Turks & Caicos with Offset and friends to ring in year 27 in style. Cardi and her crew went jet skiing, swimming, and relaxed in the sun. When the sun went down, that’s when things got wild. Cardi showed off her sexy dance moves while partying with her pals. She admitted that she missed her baby girl and reunited with her the second she returned.