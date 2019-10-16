Amber Rose’s Boyfriend, AE, Snuggles Their Newborn Son, Slash In Cute Video

Amber Rose just shared the cutest video of boyfriend, Alexander Edwards cuddling with their newborn son, Slash, and we’re not crying — you are! In the video, the music exec can’t stop smiling while staring at his ‘rockstar’ baby boy just 6 days after his birth.

Family time! Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards are basking in baby bliss after welcoming their first child together, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards on October 10. Nearly one week after she gave birth, the model, 35, shared a video of the family of three in bed together.

The vice president of A&R at Def Jam, 32, can be seen with his arm cradled around Slash as the newborn kicks his little arms and legs in the clip. AE smiled while nuzzling his face against the couple’s baby boy, with Amber behind the camera. The now mother-of-two laid in bed and gushed over her boys as AE entertained their son, who was dressed in a white onesie.

AE was the first to reveal that Amber gave birth to their first child last Thursday. He shared a photo of himself kissing Slash on the forehead while at the hospital. After announcing their son’s full name, which in part honors AE, the music exec wrote in the photo’s caption, “The world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar”.

Amber was a trooper throughout her second pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, just like she did with her first child Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, now 6. — Her first son with her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

During the latter months of her pregnancy, Amber took to Instagram to update her fans about her journey to baby, and described hyperemesis gravidarum as a condition in pregnant women that causes severe nausea. Despite falling a bit ill, Amber maintained how grateful she was to be able to create life with her body. Congratulations again to the happy couple on their new addition, Slash!