Zendaya, Natalie Portman & More Best Dressed Celebs At ‘Elle’ Women In Hollywood – See Pics

Some of our favorite celebs arrived at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in LA on Oct. 14 & everyone from Zendaya to Nicole Kidman looked stunning on the red carpet!

There were so many gorgeous looks on the red carpet at the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, and we rounded up the best dressed celebrities at the party. Zendaya, 23, looked fabulous when she arrived in a powerful menswear suit from the Peter Do Spring 2020 collection. She rocked a satin shiny gray buttondown blouse with matching wide-leg trousers. On top of her shirt, she threw on a gray cropped bolero, while the front of the pants featured a cool color-blocked skirt. She cinched in her insanely tiny waist with a thick belt and topped her look off with white pointed Le Silla pumps.

Also in attendance was Natalie Portman, 38, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless black lace Dior Haute Couture Fall 2019 gown. The dress featured a skintight corset bodice, which highlighted her petite figure, while the skirt poofed out into a sheer lace skirt. She accessorized her look with simple black ankle-strap sandals, dazzling diamond drop earrings, and a bold red lip.

Other women who wore black for the occasion included Nicole Kidman, 52, Scarlett Johansson, 34, Margot Robbie, 29, and Mindy Kaling, 40. Nicole looked stunning in a black Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2019 tuxedo gown with satin lapels. The long maxi dress featured a sexy plunging slit on the front, revealing her long, toned legs. She accessorized with a gorgeous diamond choker necklace, earrings, and rings by Yvan Tufenkjian, as well as Kallati and Le Vian rings, and black bedazzled Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Margot opted to wear a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2019 ensemble featuring a tight 3/4 sleeve black sequin top tucked into a silk maxi skirt. The skirt featured a wide cumberbund which showed off her tiny waist, while the rest of the skirt was fitted to her petite figure. Meanwhile, Mindy looked better than ever in a skintight long-sleeve Oscar de la Renta midi dress with crystal embellishments on the sleeves and a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt, which revealed her toned legs. There were so many other gorgeous looks from the event, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!