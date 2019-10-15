‘The Challenge’ Preview: Ninja Cries As Her Friendship With Dee Is Torn Apart Over The Game

Even the strongest friendships can get torn apart on ‘The Challenge,’ and it appears Ninja Natalie and Dee are about to learn that all too well in this week’s episode. Here’s an EXCLUSIVE preview of their fight.

Dee Nguyen and ‘Ninja’ Natalie Duran became fast friends on their debut season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds earlier this year. But on War of the Worlds 2, they’re on opposing teams, and it’s beginning to take a toll on them. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the show’s Oct. 16 episode, Dee accuses Ninja of not standing up for her during a confrontation with other cast members. “I just felt like you didn’t have my back then,” Dee admits. “One, two, three, four, five [people] are all questioning me and attacking me and wouldn’t let me talk.”

In a confessional, she adds, “Ninja, you’re meant to be my friend, and you’re meant to have my back. But it doesn’t feel like you have my back right now. If the shoes were on the other foot, I’d be like, hey, ya’ll…you need to shut up.” Ninja tries to insist that nobody on her team was trying to ‘attack’ Dee, but Dee is adamant about standing her ground and not simply giving in to what Ninja and her team want. “I need to be on the lookout for my team, as well,” Dee argues. “I don’t want a f***ing lay-up on my team. Esther [Faiana] is a lay up. I get that you guys are trying to figure out some s*** to benefit your game, but I’m playing my game, as well. I’m sick and tired of people manipulating my feelings and using them to benefit their game.”

She adds that it “f***ing hurt” to see that Ninja didn’t have her back when she was feeling attacked, and that gets Ninja so upset, that she even cries. “I’m not going against you,” she tells her friend. “I’m just trying to be a voice of reason. I’m still your girl and still your friend, and that’s why I’m crying right now. I know you feel attacked, but I’m just being a realistic voice of reason.”

However, her tears don’t seem to have an affect on Dee. “I don’t know why Ninja’s crying,” the Australian competitor says in her confessional. “I guess she’s crying because she eels bad, but I’m sorry, your tears aren’t going to work on me.” We’ll see if these ladies are able to work it out when the next episode of The Challenge airs on Oct. 16 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.