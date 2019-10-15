‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Battles Major Anxiety As She Prepares To Launch A New Diaper Bag

Chelsea Houska admits that her anxiety is making her feel ‘cray cray’, as she prepares to launch a new diaper bag, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Oct. 15 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

During a rare on-camera chat with her sister, Emily, which will air during the Oct. 15 episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska reveals that she’s feeling very anxious about launching a new diaper bag with Itzy Ritzy. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at this week’s show, Chelsea tells Emily that her and Cole‘s previous two bags sold really well, so they’re selling another one, but this new one was actually designed by her and all of it was her idea. So while she’s feeling “excited” about the new venture and upcoming Chicago event for the product launch, Chelsea’s also feeling “nervous” because she’s been battling a lot of anxiety recently.

“I know it’s going to be fine. I know that,” she tells her sister and husband in the clip above. “I tell myself that, but still, something in [my head] is making me whoo-hoo. I just have been so anxious, I can’t even leave the house. First of all, I don’t do well with large groups of people. And then, I feel like I’ve been getting out of my comfort zone a lot lately, doing things, and going a lot of places. Usually, I just like to be a straight up hermit, and I just feel like that’s why my anxiety’s been just cray cray. My biggest fear is that I get there and I have a panic attack, and then nothing sells, and it’s just a flop.”

“That won’t happen,” Cole assures her, and Chelsea agrees. “I know — I don’t know why I go to worst case scenario. I don’t know. But I’m going to get through and try to think positive.”

To see what happens next, watch an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 this Tuesday at 8pm on MTV!