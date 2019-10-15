Shannon Beador Admits ‘RHOC’ Fans ‘Only Got A Taste’ Of Braunwyn & Tamra’s Relationship: ‘It Will Continue’

After lip locks and talks about threesomes on ‘RHOC’, Shannon Beador says there’s more wild antics to come from Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke!

If you thought the wild behavior from Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke was over, think again! Shannon Beador tells HollywoodLife that the The Real Housewives of Orange County stars’ antics have just begun. “It will continue on,” Shannon, 55, said during an exclusive interview while in New York City promoting her partnership with INNOVO®️. “You just got a little taste, because it keeps going on,” she added.

Fans of the show — which airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo — will know that Tamra and Braunwyn have become quick friends during the current season (14) of the hit show. But, things have certainly taken a more risqué turn between the two after Braunwyn admitted during a recent episode that she’d invite Tamra to have a threesome with her and husband, Sean Burke. Soon after her admission, the gal pals hit the Temptation Island premiere with their husbands on October 2, where Tamra shared an Instagram video of her kissing Braunwyn.

HollywoodLife also caught up with Braunwyn just days after her lip lock with Tamra, and she told us that she’d “absolutely make out” with Tamra (again) “any day of the week.” Braunwyn added: “I think that Tamra and I just have that little like naughty side to us where we we’re like, ‘Gee. Let’s get into trouble.’” And, as Shannon said, there’s plenty more of the duo’s sultry antics to come.

