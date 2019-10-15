‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Sneak Peek: Margaret Josephs Struggles With A Major Change In Her Life

Season 10 of ‘RHONJ’ doesn’t premiere until Nov. 6, but HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the highly-anticipated episode.

When Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres in just a few weeks, Margaret Josephs will be struggling with her mother’s decision to start a new chapter in her life. According to the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek video below, Marge Sr. “packed up her bags” six months ago and took a new job as a bookkeeper in New York City. After asking her housekeeper, Marleny, to make some coffee, Margaret sits down with her creative director, Lexi, who brought her newborn child to work. But Margaret doesn’t care that Lexi brought her baby to her house because, according to her, when she started her company 20 years ago, it was because she “wanted to have a business where I could have my child with me when I worked”, so Lexi’s baby is “no problem” for her.

However, one problem Margaret and Lexi are having is trying to figure out the password to the company’s website. “Where’s your mother? She’s the only one that knows the password,” Margaret’s husband, Joe, asks her. “She’s abandoned us,” Lexi says. “I thought she told me the password was ‘My daughter’s a pain in the ass’,” Joe then jokes before Margaret quips back, “No, [it’s] ‘Divorce your husband, and land a third one’.”

But in all seriousness, Margaret then explains, “Marge Sr. has been my bookkeeper for 15 years. Six months ago, Marge Sr. took a bookkeeping job in the city. She packed her bags, took her computer — we barely see her. She’s out every night. And you know I live for Marge Sr., but she’s like re-living her youth.”

Want to see more? The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Wednesday, November 6th at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.