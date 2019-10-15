Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Joke About How They ‘Despised’ Each Other While On ‘Vampire Diaries’ Set

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are setting the record straight on if they ever ‘despised’ one another while working on ‘The Vampire Diaries’. The two reunited in Ibiza on Oct. 15, where they shared a hilarious video to finally put the buzz to bed!

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley just trolled everyone who thought they truly hated each other while on set of The Vampire Diaries. Back in June, the Fam actress, 30, revealed that the two “didn’t get along at the beginning of the show.” Elsewhere in the interview, Nina used the word “despised” to represent the status of their relationship while filming love scenes, and many took that literally.

Fast forward to October 15, where co-stars met up in Ibiza, Spain, and they decided to set the record straight in a joint video. In the clip Nina shared on Instagram, she’s seen standing by a pool overlooking a large body of water, when Paul, 37, approaches her from behind. “Nina!”, Paul says, greeting her with a hug. “Paul! Oh my God!”, she replies.

After some small talk, Nina says, “Hey, you know, I never got to tell you, I’m sure you saw all the…” Paul interjects with: “[The] press?”, referencing the interview. “It’s so stupid,” Nina says, explaining, “You know I love you. That’s what I was trying to get across, but obviously they took one sentence out of context.”

(Video credit: Nina Dobrev/Instagram)

Paul replies, “It was blown out of proportion,” to which Nina agrees and apologizes. Paul then interrupts and adds, “Listen, if there’s one thing about me, it’s that I don’t hold grudges. It’s in the past.” As an excited Nina lets out of a sigh of relief, Paul leans in for a hug and then tosses her in the pool, unexpectedly!

The video was clearly a spoof between the two, to finally shut down the chatter about Nina’s interview in June. “I ‘despise’ you,” Nina captioned the video and Paul commented, “Hahahaha YES!!! ❤️ you Dobreva”.

Nina had TVD fans in a tizzy when she spilled the “fun fact” about her relationship with Paul while on the Directionally Challenged Podcast in early June.

“Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show,” Nina told hosts and former Vampire Diaries stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell. “I respected Paul Wesley; I didn’t like Paul Wesley. I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there’s a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love. We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting,” she revealed.

Nina went on to explain that she and Paul “ended up getting to a good place and it was fine, but of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most [now]. We’re probably the closest. Like, we hang out a lot and we’re really good friends and I love his wife. It’s so funny how much has changed because I never thought that he would be one of my best friends.”

She added: “When you work with anyone or are spending a lot of time with anyone, little things are going to annoy you about them. It’s like a relationship; we were basically married.”