Nikki Bella Confesses She’s Scared To Get Engaged Again After Nasty Public Split With John Cena

Nikki Bella opened up about her apprehensions about getting engaged again after splitting with John Cena in April 2018, saying she’s ‘so timid of it,’ despite being happy in her new relationship with Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella, 35, isn’t in any rush to tie the knot. The Total Bellas star has been dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvinstev, 37, since January 2019 and while their relationship has been going strong, there is definitely no pressure to walk down aisle, as she still recovers from her public split from, John Cena, 42. “I’ll admit, having a public breakup can scar you,” Nikki shared with reporters at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards held on Oct. 12 and 13. “It scarred me a lot and that’s why at times, I’ll post Artem and then I won’t for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids.”

But Nikki is still keen on getting married and having kids one day — she’s just taking things slow this time around and confronting her nerves. “It’s two things that I really wanted in my life and now I’m so timid of it, which kind of sucks. But I definitely have those scars and I’m working on healing them and doing work on myself weekly.” And she has the perfect, supportive partner to help her through that healing process. “Artem is always there to support me and make me feel like I’m literally the only girl in the world,” she gushed about her man. “I have never met anyone who’s so supportive and I have no fear that he’s ever going to leave me for my imperfections, which is so amazing.”

Nikki’s life has gone through a major upheaval in the last year. The former WWE pro wrestler was in a longtime relationship with John, her fellow wrestler, from 2012-2018. The couple appeared to be floating on cloud nine, and John even proposed to Nikki following their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, 2017. The following year, however, the couple officially called it quits, and their planned wedding for the following month, May 2018 was canceled.

While John and Nikki were still engaged, she met Artem on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. The couple finished seventh and they were sent home on Oct. 30, 2017. Clearly their chemistry translated perfectly off the ballroom floor, as the pair have now been dating and proudly showing off their relationship for the last nine months! Nikki and Artem can take all the time they need. Fans just can’t wait to see their relationship blossom!