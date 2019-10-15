Miranda Kerr Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Evan Spiegel

Congratulations are in order for Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel! The couple just welcomed a darling baby boy — their second child together. How exciting!

Miranda Kerr just expanded her family by one adorable person. The former Victoria’s Secret model, 36, gave birth to a baby boy named Myles, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. This is her second child with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, whom she married in 2017. They are already the parents to a one-year-old son, Hart Spiegel; Miranda shares an eight-year-old son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom. “We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone’s kind words and wishes during this special time,” the couple said in their statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

The happy couple announced their pregnancy in March 2019, with the =model’s rep telling Daily Mail, “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.” So sweet! Throughout her pregnancy, Miranda shared so many cute photos that showed off her growing baby bump, which was lovely, considering she rarely posts to Instagram! In one pic, Miranda was positively glowing while strutting down the street with a huge smile on her face. She cradled her baby bump, prominent in an adorable, pink midi dress printed with lemons.

She posted another pic just a few days later, that showed her wearing a floral, off-the-shoulder mini dress while posing in a field of sunflowers taller than the expectant mother. She said in the caption that the sunflowers “brightened her day,” and her pic definitely brightened ours! We’re so happy for Miranda, Evan, and the new baby’s adoring older siblings. We can’t wait to see all the sweet pics the new mom of three posts of her little bundle of joy!