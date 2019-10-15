Liam Hemsworth ‘Held’ Maddison Brown ‘Close’ During NYC Lunch Date: He ‘Reached For Her Hand’

Liam Hemsworth and new gal pal Maddison Brown were spotted getting cozy on a lunch date at Sant Ambroeus in New York City on Oct. 10 and we got EXCLUSIVE details on what happened during the outing.

Liam Hemsworth, 29, definitely seems to be moving on from Miley Cyrus! The Australian hunk was seen getting pretty close to his rumored new actress girlfriend Maddison Brown, 22, during a lunch date at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village of New York City on Oct. 11 and an onlooker EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that they basically couldn’t keep resist being all lovey dovey most of the time. In fact, Liam made sure to keep his lady close as they enjoyed their meal together.

“He appeared to be a gentleman throughout,” the onlooker EXCLUSIVELY said. “They were holding hands and he held her close while opening doors for her when they stepped outside to get to their table. They were in zero rush and were there for over an hour. He requested a table outside to enjoy the weather. No one recognized him or most of the other patrons played dumb because they weren’t bugging him or them at all.”

The lovebirds didn’t openly kiss, but they seemed very smitten with each other and didn’t waste one moment being bored. “Never was there any time they were making out but they were in constant conversation,” the onlooker explained. “There was no lull period between conversations or laughter, any time food or drink was delivered they were knee deep in conversation and very involved in each other and whatever they were talking about. They were definitely getting along. When they left he reached for her hand and she took it. They were having a really good time.”

Shortly after their lunch date, Liam and Maddison were spotted hanging out again in the Big Apple for a date night. During the outing, they visited The Flower Shop bar and the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre, according to Page Six. They reportedly cuddled close on that date too, proving things are heating up between the two Aussies.

Liam’s outings with Maddison come after his 26-year-old ex Miley has been spending time with singer Cody Simpson, 22. They have also been spotted getting close while out and about and have expressed their admiration for each other on social media.

Liam and Miley officially split after almost eight months of marriage in Aug.