Liam Hemsworth ‘Held’ Maddison Brown ‘Close’ During NYC Lunch Date: He ‘Reached For Her Hand’
Liam Hemsworth and new gal pal Maddison Brown were spotted getting cozy on a lunch date at Sant Ambroeus in New York City on Oct. 10 and we got EXCLUSIVE details on what happened during the outing.
Liam Hemsworth, 29, definitely seems to be moving on from Miley Cyrus! The Australian hunk was seen getting pretty close to his rumored new actress girlfriend Maddison Brown, 22, during a lunch date at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village of New York City on Oct. 11 and an onlooker EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that they basically couldn’t keep resist being all lovey dovey most of the time. In fact, Liam made sure to keep his lady close as they enjoyed their meal together.
Shortly after their lunch date, Liam and Maddison were spotted hanging out again in the Big Apple for a date night. During the outing, they visited The Flower Shop bar and the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre, according to Page Six. They reportedly cuddled close on that date too, proving things are heating up between the two Aussies.
Liam’s outings with Maddison come after his 26-year-old ex Miley has been spending time with singer Cody Simpson, 22. They have also been spotted getting close while out and about and have expressed their admiration for each other on social media.
Liam and Miley officially split after almost eight months of marriage in Aug.