Keke Palmer Jokes About Mike Johnson Asking Her Out With Hilarious Meme & Admits She’s ‘Taken’

Keke Palmer’s flattered by Mike Johnson asking her out during ‘Strahan Sara & Keke’ but — sorry to this man — she’s already taken! She explained what’s up with two funny AF videos on Twitter and Instagram.

Keke Palmer is taken! Mike Johnson from The Bachelorette tried to shoot his shot with Keke on her show, Strahan Sara & Keke, straight up just asking her to go on a date while they were live, on air. If it wasn’t clear from her hilarious facial expressions during the shocking moment, she made it clear on social media that she wasn’t biting. Keke, 26, posted an instantly meme-worthy video to Instagram and Twitter that captured what happened right after Mike asked her out during the October 14 episode. She immediately tried to change the subject after pulling a hilarious facial expression and trying to hide behind her Q&A card.

On Instagram, she captioned it, “Even at the workplace #imtakenbymyjob 😭😅🥴❤️ #strahansarakeke”. Hear that, fellas? Keke’s busy managing her hot career right now, and the Hustlers star doesn’t need your attention! Keke captioned the video on Twitter, “Him: I love you Me: ” Keke’s fans and friends were absolutely losing it over her posts. Her Hustlers co-star, Trace Lysette, wrote, “Aww sis he cute tho, your faces be killing me I swear to god 😂😭😭.” Actually, on second thought, most of the Instagram commenters were trying to persuade her to give Mike a chance. “Welp.. u can’t be mad. He had to shoot his shot… they should do a eligible bachelorette weekly segment for you! I can help them pick! 😂🤷🏾‍♀️😘,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “He is fooooooine u better goooooo”. One made a very good point: “But i didn’t hear you say no tho 👀”.

Over on Twitter, fans were more focused on this instantly classic, new meme. She’s reposting the best ones on her Twitter account, by the way, so get on that! Keke’s not joking when she says she’s taken by her job. She just starred in one of the hottest movies of the year, Hustlers, which is getting major Oscar buzz. Keke told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the BlogHer Creators Summit in September that she’s “not surprised” by that buzz.

Him: I love you

Me: pic.twitter.com/f3YdKHr0po — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 15, 2019

“I think [Jennifer Lopez]’s performance was incredible,” she said. “When people see the preview of the trailer, they might think one thing about the film, but when you watch the movie, you definitely see that Oscar-worthy quality represented. So, the fact that people got it like I did when I saw it and showed the appreciation for it, that’s what I was happy about.”