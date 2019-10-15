Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union’s Daughter, 11 Mos., Shows Of Underwater Swimming Skills  

Kaavia James is swimming like she’s going for the Gold! Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s 11-month-old daughter’s swimming lessons are paying off. She showed off her best underwater freestyle in a fascinating, new video!

How does she do it? Kaavia James continues to show off her swimming skills, and she’s looking like a mini Michael Phelps in a new video on Instagram. In the clip, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s 11-month-old daughter showed off her fearless swimming skills as she kicked her little legs and arms underwater. And, we’re pretty sure we’ve never seen a baby her age swim like this!

The new video is just one of the many swimming updates, Dwyane and Gabrielle have shared. The now retired NBA legend and the LA’s Finest actress manage their daughter’s Instagram page, which almost has one million followers. Dwyane and Gabrielle have had Kaavia in swimming lessons since July, when she was just eight months old. And, even then, she was kicking and moving underwater. The couple has documented her progress in the pool ever since.

Kaavia, aka ‘Shady Baby’, has been able to swim before she could walk, her parents revealed on social media. The power couple has even proved that they have a water baby on their hands by taking her on trips to the beach. Kaavia even enjoys pool days with her dad, who’s been photographed throwing her in the air during daddy-daughter pool sessions.

(Video credit: Kaavia James/Instagram)

When Kaavia’s not swimming like a pro, she’s busy serving serious looks on the red carpet. The celeb baby has earned herself the nickname, ‘Shady Baby’ because of her epic pokerface she puts on in photos and videos, which were first shared by her parents.

Kaavia eventually took her signature face to her very first red carpet in March, when she joined Dwyane and Gabrielle at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where the NBA iconic was awarded with the Legend Award. Kaavia looked too cute in a white dress and shoes while she gave the paparazzi her famous shady face.