Jeremy Renner Fires Back At Ex In New Docs: Claims She’s ‘Sex Obsessed’ & Unfit To Raise Daughter, 6

After Sonni Pacheco claimed that Jeremy Renner threatened to kill her, he reportedly fired back with accusations of his own. He claims that she threatened to sell his nudes and that she’s too ‘sex-obsessed’ to raise their daughter.

It appears that custody battle over 6-year-old Ava Berlin is going to get worse before it gets better. First, Sonni Pacheco, 28, accused her ex-husband, Jeremy Renner, 48, of threatening to kill her. Now, TMZ claims to have obtained documents in which Jeremy accuses his wife of being too preoccupied with sex to be a good parent. Jeremy, according to TMZ, claims that he and Sonni exchanged nude photos while they married. Throughout their custody battle, she reportedly submitted the uncensored pics of his genitals to their layers and to the evaluator “for no other purpose than to cause me extreme embarrassment.” (HollywoodLife has reached out to Jeremy’s reps and is working to obtain the documents to verify these accusations.)

Jeremy claims, according to TMZ, that Sonni sent the nudes to him first and requested that he send some back. He also reportedly accused Sonni of threatening to sell the pics of him to the media. TMZ also reports that Jeremy thinks his ex-wife is way too “obsessed” with his sex life and the sex lives of the people around them, including one of Ava’s nannies. The Avengers star reportedly claims Sonni tracked down “racy internet photos” of the nanny and sent it to the evaluator and his lawyers.

On top of this, TMZ reports that Jeremy is concerned with Sonni’s artistic expression. His ex-wife was once a model/actress but now uses sculpture as an outlet for her creativity. Her Instagram is full of her work, which focuses primarily on the naked female form. Jeremy reportedly considers these works sexually explicit and “disturbing.” The legal docs, according to TMZ, include several examples, including one where their daughter is staring at one of Sonni’s work. Jeremy is reportedly worried that Sonni is ‘exposing Ava to such dark, graphic sexual material on a daily basis.”

These accusations come after TMZ reported that Sonni filed documents in which she claimed Jeremy has openly thought about killing her. She claimed that he discussed how he “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone” while out in a nightclub this past November. She also claims that one of their nannies overheard Jeremy say he was going to allegedly kill her and then himself because “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother.”