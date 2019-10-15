Jennifer Aniston Finally Joins Instagram & Celebrates With An Epic ‘Friends’ Selfie — See Pic

Red Alert ‘Friends’ fans: Jennifer Aniston just joined Instagram, and marked the occasion by taking the best pic EVER with her co-stars! Could her post *be* any better?

She’ll be there for you, on Instagram too! Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram, like, 10 years too late, and she treated fans to an epic selfie with her Friends friends to make up for it. Her pic is a classic, blurry phone selfie taken at what appears to be someone’s home, starring the six core Friends stars: Jennifer, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. Jennifer captioned the pic, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻” How exciting is this? Fans definitely thought so. Jennifer, 50, gained so many followers in the first 30 minutes of being on the app that her profile completely crashed. Almost 100,000 fans in that amount of time will definitely do that!

Her boatload of fans were, needless to say, freaking out about her decision to join Instagram. “I AM OFFICIALLY CRYING!” one commenter confessed. “😍😍😍😍😍❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️ WELCOME TO INSTAGRAM BABE,” another sweet fan wrote. One commented, “OH MY DEAR GOD I LOVE YOOOOUUU”. Most comments were like this, to be honest: “Omgggggg 😍” and “OHMYGOD!” and “QUEEN”. Her famous friends were equally thrilled by Jen joining the app. Reese Witherspoon, her Morning Show co-star, “YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!! ❤️” Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg had to sneak in a pun (same). “The internet feels Friendlier already!” 💘”. And Jen’s longtime trainer, Leyon Azubuike, commented, “Yayyyy!!! ❤️😀 Welcome. This is awesome!”

Now, there’s only one Friends star holdout who doesn’t have an Instagram: Matthew Perry. Can whoever convinced Jen to join please give him a visit? It seems like that hero may have been Lisa. She, Matt, and David all posted the same photo of the cast on Instagram to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends premiering, on September 19. She’s the only one who tagged it #COMEONALREADYJEN, though. Matthew’s former co-stars post a lot of pics together, and we’d love to see his version of those hangouts. Is it possible for sarcasm to come through in a photo, because it feels like he’d be able to do that.

We’re hoping so hard that Jen doesn’t pull a David and only post two photos on Instagram before abandoning her account. Come on, Jen. You can do it!