‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake & Gwen Battle It Out To Steal A Talented Singer From John

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani go head-to-head in hopes of stealing a very talented singer on ‘The Voice’ — and the claws come out!

The first battle of the night on the Oct. 15 episode of The Voice is between Alex Guthrie and Injoy Fountain from Kelly Clarkson’s team. Along with advisor, Normani, Kelly helps her artists prepare their performance of “Home” by Marc Broussard. Alex has been playing the song for years, but Injoy isn’t as familiar with it. However, both stars kill it when they get onstage. Some of the coaches point out that Alex’s personality didn’t come out as much as Injoy’s, but Kelly is very torn. In the end, she chooses the person who she thinks will round out her team best: Alex. Sadly, that means Injoy is headed home.

Next up, Gwen Stefani’s artists Myracle Holloway and Elise Azkoul prepare to hit the stage. They’re joined by advisor, Will.i.Am, who helps the artists put together a performance of “Breathin'” by Ariana Grande. Both ladies give beautiful performances, leaving Gwen with a very tough decision to make. She picks Myracle to stay on her team and move onto the knockout round. Meanwhile, John Legend pairs up Matt New and Max Boyle, and picks Max, and Blake puts Cali Wilson against Elliemae, and chooses Cali to stay on his team.

The next pairing is Destiny Rayne and Katie Kadan from John’s team. With help from John and their advisor, Usher, the ladies put together a performance of “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John. It’s super powerful and hits all the right notes, and all of the coaches are absolutely blown away. John decides to keep Katie on his team, but it’s not the end of the road for Destiny! Blake and Gwen both push their buttons to steal, and they fight it out to get Destiny on their teams.

“Destiny, I don’t want to fight with my girlfriend, but I’m willing to for you!” Blake tells Destiny. “I have won this show more seasons of this show than Gwen has been on the show.” Gwen has a comeback to that, though, and says, “Maybe he has the most wins on this show, but I have the longest career.” Destiny has a tough decision to make, but in the end, she goes with Gwen!

After night two of the battle rounds, here’s where the teams stand:

John – Khalea Lynee, Zoe Upkins, Max Boyle, Katie Kadan

Kelly – Shane Q, Melinda Rodriguez, Alex Guthrie

Blake – Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson

Gwen – Myracle Holloway, Destiny Rayne

The battle rounds will continue on the next episode of The Voice, which airs on Oct. 21 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.