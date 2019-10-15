Galxara Strips Down ‘Waste My Youth’ For Stunning Live Performance Music Video: Watch

Galxara’s music video for her debut single ‘Waste My Youth’ is a must-watch live-piano performance by the talented singer!

After fans were obsessing with her soaring debut single “Waste My Youth,” Galxara is delivering a new look at the song with her music video! Premiering EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife.com, the singer’s video for the theatrical single shows a stripped down version of the song as Galxara sings mesmerized at her piano. “I believe that an artist’s live performance can be one of the most electrifying and magical things. There is something so raw and real to watching your favorite singer play right before your eyes and knowing that moment is uniquely yours to have forever,” she said of her vision for the video. “One of my biggest goals in life and all I’ve ever wanted was to give people an escape from reality into a fantasy as they experienced my live show.”

Glaxara continued with a tease for her fans, saying, “I hope this stripped video gives my fans a taste of what’s to come in the future.” The track, written by Warren “Oak” Felder (Alessia Cara, Rihanna, Demi Lovato), and Michael Pollack (Kelly Clarkson, Lauv, Lizzo) is a perfect mix of all of Galxara’s biggest influences, from Freddie Mercury to David Bowie to Lady Gaga. When witnessing the moment between the artist and her piano, it’s not hard to recall Lady Gaga’s earth-shaking Oscars performance of “Shallow.”

Galxara, now signed to Atlantic Records, has a huge, unhinged voice that is sure to fill the vast unknown her celestial-inspired name derives from. “Although GALXARA is fantastical, she’s still me,” the singer said. “She’s not a character. Instead, she’s the person I choose to be.”

