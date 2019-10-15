Emily Ratajkowski Strips Out Of Skimpy Swimsuit While Lounging On Beach In Miami — Sexy Pics

She lives in swimsuits, but Emily Ratajkowski may have outdone herself with this sexy, barely-there one-piece. You need to see these pics from her sizzling Miami vacay.

Emily Ratajkowsi isn’t about to get tan lines! The model and actress, 28, stripped down to next to nothing while sunbathing at the beach in Miami on October 14, and she obviously looked incredible while doing so. Emily was already wearing an extremely skimpy swimsuit while hitting the beach with her friends, including her bestie and business partner, Kat Mendenhall, but at one point, pulled down the top to sun her chest and midriff. Paparazzi spotted the move, which you can see below. But warning: this pic is pretty NSFW. Her top half is almost completely bare, though she’s covering up as necessary with her hands. Scandalous!

Her bathing suit, a $160 Leucadia (named after her California hometown) one-piece from her swimsuit line, Inamorata, already showed tons of sideboob and featured a plunging neckline and thong in the back. The Lying and Stealing star did shield herself from the sun just a little bit by donning a leopard bucket hat and matching, sheer robe. She carried all of her beach essentials in a chic, Versace tote bag. Emily and Kat, who she’s known since high school, chilled on their Columbus Day break by lounging underneath palapas while sipping from cans of Peroni beer. Could we please get an invite to the beach next time?

Fans are obviously used to seeing Emily in skimpy swimsuits, considering about 90 percent of her Instagram feed is bikini and one-piece pics and videos. Emily has rightly decided that she’s the best model for her Inamorata brand, and she’s all about promoting the goods. Just weeks earlier, Emily flaunted what turns out to be the same Leucadia swimsuit, just in a lime green, leopard print, in a sizzling video. So good!

Emily’s sexy wardrobe really doesn’t just include beachwear. Just look at what she wore at the Toronto International Film Festival when she hit the red carpet with her husband!