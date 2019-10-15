Christian Combs, 21, Reveals Family Is Doing ‘Great’ Nearly 1 Year After Kim Porter’s Tragic Death At 47

Kim Porter’s family is gearing up to honor her as the first anniversary of her death nears. Her son Christian Combs revealed their celebration plans EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife at Tiffany & Co.’s Men’s Launch on Oct. 11.

When Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly Nov. 15 2018 at the age of 47 her four children — Quincy, 28, Christian, 21, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 12, — were left heartbroken. As was her former partner Diddy, 49. But, nearly a year after her sudden death from pneumonia, Kim’s family is “doing great” according to her youngest son Christian Combs, 21.

When asked how the family plans to honor Kim for the upcoming anniversary of her death, Christian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY: “It is actually a day for us called Kim Porter Day in Atlanta, Georgia, so everybody’s going to celebrate out there with family.” And by everybody, Christian means the whole city because Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms officially declared December 15 “Kim Porter Day”. The mayor made the declaration last year during Kim’s elaborate funeral in Columbus, Georgia. However, instead of marking the day of Kim’s death, her birthday was chosen for the annual celebration of her life.

So far no other details for the special day have been revealed but if it is anything like her funeral, which drew 1,500 mourners and included fireworks, it will no doubt be impressive. Diddy, who dated Kim on and off for 13 years and fathered three children with her, continues to pay tribute to his longtime love. Earlier this month, on Oct. 8, the Hip Hop icon posted a beautiful tribute to Kim on Instagram. “It was all a dream,” Diddy began the caption of his black and white photo featuring Kim and their twin girls. “When you have a child with somebody it’s important that you love them forever. It’s one of the truest blessings in the world. When I look at this picture all I see is LOVE.” And on Aug. 24th the rapper posted a backlit photo of Kim on his Instagram with the caption, “I miss you” written in all caps.

Diddy really opened up about his pain earlier this year in an interview with Essence Magazine, “They say time heals all wounds, [but] when it comes to your other or mothers, I don’t think that’s the case…I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” he revealed, failing to hold back his tears.