Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2018: Relive The Hottest Looks From Last All Hallow’s Eve

Something wicked this way comes! Before all of your Halloween festivities, check out some of the sexiest looks from Halloween 2018 to inspire your costume for the spooky holiday.

Stumped on what to be for this year’s Halloween? Well, just gaze into our haunted crystal ball and relive some of the spookiest, sexiest and surprising Halloween costumes from 2018! The stars really went all out in 2018. Some went solo, while others got together with a group to complete their look. One person who really didn’t need anyone to add to her costume was none other than Paris Hilton. In 2018, the mogul attended Matthew Morrison‘s annual Halloween bash in West Hollywood dressed as a super sexy butterfly. Paris was a vision in pink and blue with a pair of wings perfect for flying off to the next party. She paired the look with lace up blue boots and wore a pair of sunglasses with pink and blue accents to accessorize.

If you’re bugging out about that costume, then no worries. Maybe pop culture is more your stride? Then check out Kaia Gerber‘s costume from 2018, dressed as a character from the 1999 phenomenon, The Matrix. The supermodel looked super slick in her black leather trench coat and sunglasses as she walked into Fran Cutler‘s Halloween shindig. Her costume was totally epic, but it wasn’t the only one Kaia donned for the holiday. She later joined her family as a band of famous rockstars. Kaia totally nailed her costume as Joan Jett, while her brother, Presley Gerber, donned a bandana and chains for his costume. The famous siblings met up with their parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as iconic rockers. They really made quite a band!

While those stars rocked out, others went all out with their costumes. No one does Halloween like Heidi Klum, and last year the supermodel proved it once again. At her 19th annual Halloween party, Heidi was unrecognizable as Princess Fiona from the Shrek franchise. Heidi was absolutely green with Halloween glee as the animated ogre. Not only did she don the velvet green gown Fiona famously wears in the films, she also wore green latex feet, hands, nose and more to fully transform into the character! What’s more, she wore colored contact lenses to finish off the look. Who knows what she will pull this Halloween, but we know she’d take the crown during any costume contest.

Perhaps you don’t want to go solo on your Halloween look this year. That’s how Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams felt last year, although they didn’t exactly match their costumes, at least not at first glance. There is no pressure to match with your romantic partner, and these two definitely felt that way, going for a far more witty couple costume. At the Just Jared Halloween party, Wells dressed as Disney’s Belle from Beauty and the Beast, while Sarah was decked out in a taco costume. But don’t be fooled by their differing looks. It might not hit immediately, but when you see a taco and Belle, what do you get? Taco Bell!

Halloween isn’t just for kids and trick-or-treating. It’s a great holiday to get creative and show off you costuming finesse. Take a look through the rest of the gallery to get a glimpse of what your favorite celebs were dressing up as for Halloween in 2018. Who knows, maybe your favorite star might give you the idea for your best costume yet!