Wendy Williams Defends Kim Kardashian After Kanye Says He Doesn’t Like Her Sexy Outfits

After seeing Kanye West tell Kim Kardashian to stop showing off her body, Wendy Williams couldn’t believe her eyes. The talk show host encouraged Kim to ‘know her strengths’ and not let Ye ‘take her sexy’ away.

“Kanye [West] told Kim [Kardashian] — I couldn’t believe what I was seeing — that he doesn’t want her to be sexy anymore,” Wendy Williams said when discussing the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the Oct. 14 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Wendy was shocked that Kanye, 42, attempted to stop Kim, 38, from wearing her skin-tight custom Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala. “Kim had been stressed out planning her Met Gala dress — look at this dress! — like, why are you denying that!?” said Wendy. “Anyway, Kim looks beautiful. she wore it anyway.

Wendy then played a clip from the Oct. 13 episode of KUTWTK when Kanye seemingly tells Kim to stop dressing sexily because he is on a spiritual journey. “I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’ ” he said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of [four kids]… A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot [but] for who, though?”

Kim was outraged by hearing her husband practically say she can’t dress sexily anymore (“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you”) and Wendy was on Kim’s side! Wendy also reminded Kim who really is responsible for her becoming a global sex symbol. “I agree with her. [Kim’s] journey is not his journey. Kim, he didn’t build you up to be sexy – you were sexy all along.”

“Does Kanye even know how you got started in this game? Ray J does!” Wendy added. “You can’t deny — she’s turned it into a billion-dollar empire, she’s studying for her law degree, but the core of it all is the sexy.”

“[Kim] ended up wearing the dress,” Wendy told her studio audience. “They went to the met gala together — he wore a tracksuit, and I don’t care how expensive it is, it’s still a tracksuit. Can you imagine?” Then, Wendy addressed Kim directly. “[Kim,] don’t let him take that from you! In life, you gotta go with your strength — and Kim, we know what your strength is. She dresses sexy, but she’s not out slutting around with a bunch of men. She’s going out, dressing sexy, but then going back to the compound, where Kanye’s there and the kids. Her sex appeal is not threatening or slutty. It’s just Kim, riding off of her strengths.”