Stormi Webster Smiles While Watching Video Of Dad Travis Scott Performing At Rolling Loud– Watch

Stormi Webster is becoming her dad’s biggest fan! The toddler watched as Travis Scott performed at Rolling Loud, bouncing around and gleefully dancing to her dad’s music.

Travis Scott‘s, 28, biggest fan might be his daughter! The rapper posted two videos on his Instagram story on Oct. 13 showing Stormi Webster, 1, busting a few moves to her dad’s music. The first clip features Stormi practically gyrating as she watches footage of her dad’s performance at Rolling Loud in NYC. The one-year-old was smiling, as she jumped up and down, donned in a black shirt with her hair done up in two little topknots. The second video featured Stormi in a bit of a confusing moment. When the settings for the iPhone popped up on the phone’s screen, Stormi nearly missed the rest of her dad’s performance, but was luckily able to get it back to the footage of the show.

Hopefully there were a few parts that Stormi did miss, as Travis suffered a bit of an injury during his Rolling Loud performance. The rapper dealt with a mishap, when he fell while jumping on stage during his Oct. 12 performance. Travis stopped and grabbed his knee at one point after falling during the performance, but was able to pull himself together and continue with the show to the delight of his fans — and Stormi, too!

And it’s his one-year-old daughter that Travis has been absolutely gushing about since her birth. “Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy,” Travis shared in an Oct. 10 interview with GQ Germany. “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

Travis, who shares Stormi with Kylie Jenner, 22, is making his daughter a major priority in the next phase of fatherhood. After the couple split on Oct. 1, they agreed to a 50/50 split of their coparenting responsibilities, according to a previous report. While Travis navigates this next stage of his life, we can’t help but think his cute little ‘battery’ helped him to power through the Rolling Loud performance so his daughter could dance along!