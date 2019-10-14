Porsha Williams took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to share an adorable photo of her taking her six-month-old daughter Pilar to work with her and posing in a parking lot.

Porsha Williams, 38, is so smitten with her six-month-old daughter Pilar, that she is willing to take her anywhere she can, including work! The happy mom shared a sweet photo with her Instagram followers on Oct. 13 and it showed her posing with her mini-me in a parking lot on Oct. 10 as she spent the day at the A3C Panel: Blending Entertainment and Entrepreneurship panel, which she spoke at, in Atlanta, GA . In the pic, a smiling Porsha, who is wearing all-red business attire, can be seen holding a smiling Pilar, who is looking cute in a gray sweatshirt that has a pink and purple butterfly on it, while standing in front of a black Jeep. “Strike a pose! My lil bestie! I literally take her everywhere *Well I try 😂 #WorkWithMommy #MyMiniMe @pilarjhena #6Months,” Porsha’s caption for the photo read.

In addition to posing in the parking lot, Porsha posed with Pilar and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars at the event, including NeNe Leakes, Tanya Sam, and Cynthia Bailey. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Rasheeda also joined in with the group. The tot seemed to fit in quite well even though she was the youngest in the group, and kept close to her thrilled mama!

Porsha is known for showing off little Pilar whenever she gets a chance so her appearance at the panel didn’t come as too much of a surprise! The reality star took to Instagram just a few days before the event to show off a pic with her bundle of joy and it was every bit was cute as the latest snapshots. In the memorable moment, Porsha is holding Pilar up in the air as she faces her and gives her the biggest smile. The baby girl matches her mom in a hot pink outfit that includes a shirt and tutu while Porsha dons a tight dress.

We love seeing Porsha and Pilar’s cute mother-daughter moments and hope to see many more in the future!