Pharrell Williams Admits He Didn’t ‘Get It At First’ When ‘Blurred Lines’ Was Called ‘Rapey’

Pharrell Williams gave an interview to ‘GQ’ magazine and opened up about the controversy surrounding the 2013 hit song ‘Blurred Lines’, which he collaborated on with Robin Thicke.

Pharrell Williams, 46, wasn’t afraid to admit that he initially didn’t understand why his 2013 song “Blurred Lines” sparked controversy when its lyrics were deemed “rapey” by some, in a new interview with GQ magazine. The singer, who teamed up with Robin Thicke, 42, on the catchy tune, admitted that he was taken aback when the issue made headlines because based on his experiences with performing it, he thought a lot of women loved it.

“I didn’t get it at first. Because there were older white women who, when that song came on, they would behave in some of the most surprising ways ever,” Pharrell shared in his GQ cover story. “And I would be like, wow. They would have me blushing. So when there started to be an issue with it, lyrically, I was, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ There are women who really like the song and connect to the energy that just gets you up. And I know you want it — women sing those kinds of lyrics all the time. So it’s like, What’s rapey about that?”

Although Pharrell didn’t get it at first, he started to understand the issue more when he realized that men can also use the phrase “I know you want it” in a different and less appealing way, and the song may remind some people of the differences in how men and women can be treated in society.

“… it doesn’t matter that that’s not my behavior. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women,” he explained. “And I was like, ‘Got it. I get it. Cool.’ My mind opened up to what was actually being said in the song and how it could make someone feel. Even though it wasn’t the majority, it didn’t matter. I cared what they were feeling too. I realized that we live in a chauvinist culture in our country. Hadn’t realized that. Didn’t realize that some of my songs catered to that.”

In addition to the controversy surrounding the song’s “rapey” lyrics, Pharrell and Robin were ordered to pay the late singer Marvin Gaye‘s family $5 million due to the song’s similar sound to Marvin’s 1977 hit song “Got to Give It Up”.

Pharrell went through a totally different experience than the outcome of “Blurred Lines” when his song “Happy”, which was also released in 2013, had people feeling so great that it made him emotional. “That made me cry. It literally made me cry,” he admitted. “Like, I was on the Oprah show for my birthday, and she showed me a video of people around the world singing that song, and that sh*t f**ked me up,” he said. “Bad. I was never the same. So I don’t beat on my chest. I haven’t been the same since any of that music.”