Miley Cyrus Rocks Lingerie & Packs On PDA With Shirtless Cody Simpson While Lounging In Bed

Things are heating up between these two! Miley Cyrus got super cozy with Cody Simpson on Oct. 13, lounging in bed and canoodling for the camera.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Cody Simpson, 22, are still going strong! The couple spent the weekend cozying up in bed and laying on the PDA for their followers. In an Instagram video posted to Cody’s account on Oct. 13, the “Wrecking Ball” singer sports a Calvin Klein bra while cozying up to her beau, going shirtless for the clip. The pair tried out one of Instagram’s new filters, promoting the Joker film. Cody and Miley look super spooky in the killer clown makeup, but it didn’t phase them by any means! The two snuggled their heads together before Miley stuck her tongue out to touch hers with Cody’s!

Cody and Miley haven’t been shy when it comes to showing off their relationship to their fans and followers. When Miley got out of the hospital on Oct. 9, she shared a black and white image to her Instagram story, with her arms wrapped around a shirtless Cody taking a mirror selfie of the two. “She made it home,” the 26-year-old captioned the pic. “Recovering from surgery send all the vibe$.” The “Slide Away” songstress was in the hospital suffering form tonsillitis, and Cody was with her every step of the way.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for these two lovebirds. Miley and Cody were first spotted together having a pretty hot and heavy makeout session at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Oct. 3. It’s a pretty fast turn around for Miley, who ended her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, at the end of September following a short lived romance that started in August. During that relationship, Miley was also dealing with the fallout from her split with husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, which was announced on Aug. 10.

But after a wild few months, it seems like Cody and Miley are really connecting with each other. The couple have been super flirty and have been showing off their PDA, and fans just can get enough of it!