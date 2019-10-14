Liam Hemsworth & Maddison Brown Cuddle In NYC As Miley & Cody Simpson Reveal They’re A Couple

Two can play this game, it seems. After Cody Simpson confirmed that he and Miley Cyrus are dating, Liam Hemsworth was spotted getting close with actress Maddison Brown in the Big Apple.

Pat Benatar sang that “Love Is A Battlefield,” but is it also a competition? Shortly after Miley Cyrus, 26, and Cody Simpson, 22, confirmed their relationship, her estranged and soon-to-be-ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, 29, was seen walking arm-in-arm with Maddison Brown. Liam and the 22-year-old star of Dynasty were seen on a “recent date night in New York,” according to Page Six. During the date night, Maddison and Liam visited The Flower Shop bar and the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre. While on the streets of NYC, the two cuddled close, and Maddison flashed the Hunger Games hunk a smile (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES.)

This date night comes days after Liam and Maddison initially sparked romance rumors while hanging out in Manhattan’s West Village. The two were seen dining al fresco at Sant Ambroeus and were later spotted walking hand-in-hand. This PDA came two months after Liam and Miley announced their split. While she’s gone on to have short-lived romances with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, this was the first indication that Liam was giving love another chance.

“I am not single, I am not single,” Cody told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 11, one day after Liam held hands with Maddison. The singer confirmed that he and Miley were dating and that he was “very happy” with this new relationship. “She’s creative, she’s very passionate about what she does. I’m very similar in that sense, so I think that’s why we get along so well.”

Miley and Cody were first spotted making out over smoothie bowls on Oct. 3, and Cody couldn’t help but gush about how fun this new fling is. He also revealed that he never turned a friendship into a romance before. “That had never happened to me before. Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past, has always been an immediate romance. And so it’s kind of like a different experience, having been friends with somebody before, and like developing naturally into something more. So it’s like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

Will Liam and Maddison fall as hard for each other as Cody and Miley have? Not quite. “[Liam] really struggled with the break-up and is going to be cautious and slow heading into the next relationship,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The insider noted that the breakup really hit Liam hard, so much that he needed to head home to Australia to spend time with the family to work through it. “He seems to be going in a different direction with what he’s looking for in a partner this time around.”